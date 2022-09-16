Summer heat returns next week as we welcome Autumn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! You know, I do wish I could say that the “fall-like” weather was going to stick around, but it seems as we welcome the Autumn Season, we will be seeing much more summer-like temperatures. As for today, things are going to be near average, calling for highs in the low-90s. It will still be comfortable today, at least as comfortable as low-90s with moderate humidity can feel. Tonight is likely the last time we’ll see widespread 60s for lows for a while. There is a tiny chance for a shower or two in our farthest south Texas counties during the late afternoon hours.

Tomorrow the highs begin to work their way up, more solidly into the low-90s. Sunshine will continue and there is a very very slight chance for showers during the afternoon hours. This will be the last day of “comfortable” conditions for the forecastable future as the humidity will still be held down. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 70s.

The extended forecast features a large high-pressure system that will continue to keep skies sunny. Humidity begins increasing into next week along with the temperature. Looks like we’ll be welcoming the Autumn season with highs getting a little too close to the triple-digit mark for comfort.

