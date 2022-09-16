Some Shreveport mail-in ballots, voter registration cards to be reissued following error

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’ve already received your Shreveport absentee mail-in voting ballot for the November 2022 elections — you may be getting another one.

Caddo Parish Registrar Dale Sibley Shreveporters noticed they had the incorrect ballots. A memo from the Parish Board of Election Supervisors said 4 to 5,000 voters were affected. In total, seven Shreveport voting precincts were mailed the incorrect ballots.

In total 800 absentee ballots will be resent. The ballots have been tracked and each voter will be contacted, according to Sibley.

There are about 157,000 registered voters in Caddo Parish — which includes 13,000 absentee voters.

Sibley said that the ballots have been going to Shreveport residents based on old city council lines and not the most recent redistricting lines. Errors were noticed by residents living where District A meets District G. Citizens in District D and E have also recieved incorrect ballots.

While there are often individual situations that need to be addressed, these specific areas are generally where districts meet and/or were significantly impacted by redistricting. In reviewing the complaints presented to us, we found an inconsistency between the written information and the maps we use to move voters in accordance with the redistricting plan adopted by the City Council. Therefore, some voters in the affected precincts were moved into the wrong district.

Caddo Parish is working to resolve the situation with the Secretary of State’s office.

The Secretary of State protocols allow for the timely tracking and replacement of individual ballots, as well as, new voter registration cards. Those absentee voters affected are being contacted and it is expected that they will receive new ballots through the mail shortly. The protocols ensure that all voters can cast their vote in the appropriate districts.

A total of 8,000 registration cards in the affected area will also be issued new voter registration cards.

