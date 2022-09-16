Some Shreveport mail-in ballots, voter registration cards to be reissued following error
In total, seven Shreveport voting precincts were mailed the incorrect ballots.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’ve already received your Shreveport absentee mail-in voting ballot for the November 2022 elections — you may be getting another one.
Caddo Parish Registrar Dale Sibley Shreveporters noticed they had the incorrect ballots. A memo from the Parish Board of Election Supervisors said 4 to 5,000 voters were affected. In total, seven Shreveport voting precincts were mailed the incorrect ballots.
In total 800 absentee ballots will be resent. The ballots have been tracked and each voter will be contacted, according to Sibley.
There are about 157,000 registered voters in Caddo Parish — which includes 13,000 absentee voters.
Sibley said that the ballots have been going to Shreveport residents based on old city council lines and not the most recent redistricting lines. Errors were noticed by residents living where District A meets District G. Citizens in District D and E have also recieved incorrect ballots.
Caddo Parish is working to resolve the situation with the Secretary of State’s office.
A total of 8,000 registration cards in the affected area will also be issued new voter registration cards.
