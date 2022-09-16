Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area

FILE - This photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Lee Boyd Malvo....
FILE - This photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Lee Boyd Malvo. Virginia has denied parole to convicted killer Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. The Virginia Parole Board rejected his request on Aug. 30, 2022.(Virginia Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.

Malvo was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002. Multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country in the prior months as the duo made their way to the nation’s capital region from Washington state.

Malvo was convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole. But a series of Supreme Court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave Malvo the opportunity to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in custody.

The Virginia Parole Board rejected his request on Aug. 30, finding that Malvo remains a risk to the community and should serve more of his sentence before being released on parole, state records of Parole Board decisions for August show.

“Release at this time would diminish seriousness of crime; Serious nature and circumstances of your offense(s),” the Parole Board wrote.

Malvo’s accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo, now 37, was sentenced to life without parole for the three Virginia killings. But after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional, two federal courts found that Malvo was entitled to new sentencing hearings. The Virginia legislature also passed a law in 2020 that gave juvenile offenders an opportunity to seek parole after serving 20 years.

Malvo was a 15-year-old from Jamaica who had been sent to live in Antigua when he met the much older Muhammad. Muhammad trained and indoctrinated Malvo, and in 2002 the pair embarked on a nationwide killing spree that ended with the 10 slayings in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Trial testimony indicated the shootings were a plan for Muhammad to regain custody of his children by killing his ex-wife and making her death appear to be a result of random violence.

Malvo is serving his sentence at the super maximum-security Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

Even if Malvo had been granted parole in Virginia, he also received a life prison sentence in Maryland for crimes in the neighboring state. Last month, Maryland’s highest court ruled that Malvo must be resentenced for his crimes there.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
The victim was shot in the leg and sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
Caddo ADA discusses sex trafficking and resources for survivors
Caddo assistant district attorney speaks on importance of sexual assault survivors coming forward
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust
Bossier sheriff's detectives want to know whether you've seen this Ford Focus with Nevada...
2 accused of desecrating 102 gravesites
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth