Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shiners Children’s celebrates 100th anniversary

The first Shriners hospital was built in Shreveport, Louisiana
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Shriners Children’s first opened in Sept. 1922 and was the first hospital in the Shriners Children’s system. It was founded by several members of the Shriners fraternity who decided to establish a hospital to care for children with orthopedic issues.

The first hospital was originally going to be in St. Louis, Missouri, but plans to acquire the land stalled.

Shreveport was not well known at the time nationally, it was just a small established port and agricultural town. Even Shreveport’s local Shriner, The El Karubah Shriners chapter was relatively new.

When he learned of Shriner’s plans for a hospital system, El Karubah Potentate James Horace Rowland, a well-known businessman and civic leader, set out to make a case for Shreveport as the first location. Rowland began raising funds and secured land on Kings Highway, the outskirts of the town at the time.

Rowland then traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to present his case, ultimately impressing the Shriners Hospital committee, and was given approval. So Shreveport was selected to be the first city where a Shriners Children’s hospital was opened and it began the 100-year journey for the Shriners hospital system.

Shriners Children’s is celebrating its legacy with its own special televised event.

To learn more about Shriners Children’s history, visit https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/shreveport/about-us/our-history

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
The victim was shot in the leg and sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought
Christopher Estess announced as Bossier City police chief
Mayor Chandler requests removal of new Bossier City police chief

Latest News

11 musical acts will compete for the $10,000 grand prize.
Best jams in Louisiana; Music Prize Showcases coming up
INTERVIEW: Shriners Children's Hospital 100 year anniversary
INTERVIEW: Shriner's Children Hospitals celebrate 100 year anniversary
Interview: Music Prize 2022 with Ricky Latt
INTERVIEW: Music Prize with Ricky Latt
UA Cossatot holds grand opening for renovations at old Lockesburg Middle campus
UA Cossatot holds grand opening for renovations at old Lockesburg Middle campus