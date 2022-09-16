Shiners Children’s celebrates 100th anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Shriners Children’s first opened in Sept. 1922 and was the first hospital in the Shriners Children’s system. It was founded by several members of the Shriners fraternity who decided to establish a hospital to care for children with orthopedic issues.

The first hospital was originally going to be in St. Louis, Missouri, but plans to acquire the land stalled.

Shreveport was not well known at the time nationally, it was just a small established port and agricultural town. Even Shreveport’s local Shriner, The El Karubah Shriners chapter was relatively new.

When he learned of Shriner’s plans for a hospital system, El Karubah Potentate James Horace Rowland, a well-known businessman and civic leader, set out to make a case for Shreveport as the first location. Rowland began raising funds and secured land on Kings Highway, the outskirts of the town at the time.

Rowland then traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to present his case, ultimately impressing the Shriners Hospital committee, and was given approval. So Shreveport was selected to be the first city where a Shriners Children’s hospital was opened and it began the 100-year journey for the Shriners hospital system.

Shriners Children’s is celebrating its legacy with its own special televised event.

To learn more about Shriners Children’s history, visit https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/locations/shreveport/about-us/our-history

