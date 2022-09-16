Ask the Doctor
Natchitoches Parish man facing felony theft charges in series of ATV thefts

Detectives say an investigation is still ongoing
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches Parish man is accused for in a series of thefts in the southern part of the Parish.

Eric Wayne Berryman Jr., 24, of Natchez is charged with three counts of felony theft.

Below is information from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NPSO DETECTIVES ARREST NATCHEZ MAN IN CONNECTION WITH SERIES OF ATV THEFTS IN SOUTH NATCHITOCHES PARISH (Natchez)-A...

Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 16, 2022

