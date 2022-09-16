Furry Friends Friday: Parish Paws helping rural shelters save pets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parish Paw’s goal is to help save animals and give them a chance at a better life.

Parish Paws is a nonprofit organization in Shreveport, La. that has several adoption events every year. An upcoming event, Fall in Love Adoption Event is the latest coming up. The event will be held at the PetSmart, at 7061 Youree Drive on Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parish Paws will have both dogs and cats available for adoption, applications are required.

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/3sYlEnTAK

Check out their recent request for donations for one of their residents:

To find out more about Parish Paws and its beautiful pets, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ParishPaws or email the organization at info@parishpaws.org.

