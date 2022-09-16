Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Furry Friends Friday: Parish Paws helping rural shelters save pets

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parish Paw’s goal is to help save animals and give them a chance at a better life.

Parish Paws is a nonprofit organization in Shreveport, La. that has several adoption events every year. An upcoming event, Fall in Love Adoption Event is the latest coming up. The event will be held at the PetSmart, at 7061 Youree Drive on Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parish Paws will have both dogs and cats available for adoption, applications are required.

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/3sYlEnTAK

Check out their recent request for donations for one of their residents:

To find out more about Parish Paws and its beautiful pets, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ParishPaws or email the organization at info@parishpaws.org.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
The victim was shot in the leg and sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought
Christopher Estess announced as Bossier City police chief
Mayor Chandler requests removal of new Bossier City police chief

Latest News

Furry Friends Friday INTERVIEW: Parish Paws
INTERVIEW: Parish Paws saves pet lives
SPD is hosting a parade for National Night Out, on Texas Street, downtown Shreveport.
SPD invited community to National Night Out Parade
Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament on Sept. 17
First responder softball tournament being held in memory of fallen
Bossier City Animal Services hosts clear the shelter event
Bossier animal shelter’s adoption fees waived for Sept. 16-18