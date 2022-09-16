Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Fishing put on hold as routine inspections underway on dam at Wright Patman Lake

(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - On a normal day, hundreds of people fish at the spillway on Wright Patman Lake. However, this won’t be the case for the next several weeks as water is drained and the dam is inspected.

“It’s necessary for us to dewater and see because over time the concrete does have some aging to it we always monitor and see how the condition of the dam is doing,” said Army Corp engineer and lake manager Matt Seavy.

He says this inspection is done every ten years. Workers are doing what they can to save as many fish as possible and not interrupt fishing downstream.

“At the current time, we are actually catching the fish, moving them back to the river. We are doing some aeration below, so the oxygen level is staying high. We are doing all we can to preserve all the fish,” said Seavy.

Officials estimate more than 100,000 pounds of fish have been relocated. Corps leaders said they expect to make some needed repairs at this time and hope to have the spillway back and open to the public by mid-October.

“Once we are back opened, the fish will naturally come right back up to the dam. It won’t take long at all really. Within a day you will see the fish come right back up to the mouth where everybody fishes,” said Seavy.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
Christopher Estess announced as Bossier City police chief
Mayor Chandler requests removal of new Bossier City police chief
Jaylen Stewart, 21
1 injured in west Shreveport road rage shooting; suspect arrested
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership

Latest News

Chief Chris Estess removed from position
Chief Chris Estess removed from position
The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted to remove Christopher Estess...
Civil Service Board votes to remove Estess as Bossier police chief
High housing prices may be declining
High housing prices may be declining
Man arrested after road rage shooting
Man arrested after road rage shooting