Fishing put on hold as routine inspections underway on dam at Wright Patman Lake

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - On a normal day, hundreds of people fish at the spillway on Wright Patman Lake. However, this won’t be the case for the next several weeks as water is drained and the dam is inspected.

“It’s necessary for us to dewater and see because over time the concrete does have some aging to it we always monitor and see how the condition of the dam is doing,” said Army Corp engineer and lake manager Matt Seavy.

He says this inspection is done every ten years. Workers are doing what they can to save as many fish as possible and not interrupt fishing downstream.

“At the current time, we are actually catching the fish, moving them back to the river. We are doing some aeration below, so the oxygen level is staying high. We are doing all we can to preserve all the fish,” said Seavy.

Officials estimate more than 100,000 pounds of fish have been relocated. Corps leaders said they expect to make some needed repairs at this time and hope to have the spillway back and open to the public by mid-October.

“Once we are back opened, the fish will naturally come right back up to the dam. It won’t take long at all really. Within a day you will see the fish come right back up to the mouth where everybody fishes,” said Seavy.

