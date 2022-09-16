Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

CUTE: Curious otter goes ‘ape’ over new friend

An otter encountered a gibbon in a special habitat (Source: CNN, Brookfield Zoo, Paramount Television, Oregon Zoo, Twitter, Vancouver Aquarium, yukki_gamegirl, Instagram)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An otter was caught on camera going ape over a gibbon at a Chicago-area zoo.

Is it the beginning of a beautiful interspecies relationship?

The otters were being introduced to their new habitat at the Brookfield Zoo. It’s a habitat that’s home to small apes called gibbons. The gibbons live above in the treetops, while the otters are below in the water.

A 10-month-old pup went right up to Neubo, an 8-year-old male gibbon, and began sniffing his underarm area. He seemed especially intrigued by Neubo’s feet.

The curators of primates said this intermingling of species probably wouldn’t happen in the wild where other species represent a threat.

Otters are known as curious, intelligent and gregarious animals.

Tim Sullivan, the curator of primates at the Brookfield Zoo, witnessed the meeting.

“He was just kind of watching cautiously but was very comfortable with the otter kind of investigating him, smelling the hair on his chest,” Sullivan said.

Otters are tactile creatures. A different video showing them holding hands at the Vancouver Aquarium became a hit on the internet.

A couple of aquariums even put holes in their plexiglass so that otters and humans can do some interspecies handholding of their own.

For the otter and gibbon, it was a series of pecks, resembling kisses, that finally caused the gibbon to swing away. Apparently, he’s not that kind of swinger.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
The victim was shot in the leg and sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
Caddo ADA discusses sex trafficking and resources for survivors
Caddo assistant district attorney speaks on importance of sexual assault survivors coming forward
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust
Bossier sheriff's detectives want to know whether you've seen this Ford Focus with Nevada...
2 accused of desecrating 102 gravesites
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth