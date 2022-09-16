Ask the Doctor
CPSO: 3 men arrested for allegedly beating coworker on Youree Drive

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men who attacked a coworker on Youree Drive have been arrested.

At 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) was called to a battery report at a business on the 9100 block of Youree Drive. When CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson arrived he learned that the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. The video evidence showed Darius Coleman, 33, allegedly hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times.

When the victim tried to defend himself two other men, Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, both joined in the fight. The alleged suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head and neck while he was on the ground.

After the attack, the three suspects fled the scene in a grey Ford Focus before CPSO deputies arrived.

The following investigation led detectives to Cambridge Court Apartments.

According to CPSO, it took the three men several hours before they opened the door and surrendered. Detectives executed a search warrant and found illegal drugs, a stolen gun, and the hammer used in the attack.

All three men were arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Coleman and Jones were charged with aggravated second-degree battery. Jones was charged with second-degree battery. More charges are currently pending.

