Civil Service Board votes to remove Estess as Bossier police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board unanimously voted to remove Christopher Estess as chief of the Bossier City Police Department on Friday, Sept. 16.

Mayor Tommy Chandler announced the request for removal on Thursday.

The Board, along with Chandler, submitted a list of reasons why Estess should be removed as chief. One reason mentioned was his consistent failure to keep the mayor informed of the status of the morale of the department. They also listed a consistent failure to manage and supervise members of the department.

They claim the lack of supervision directly enabled illegal activity on the part of Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford and it caused harm to the reputation of BCPD.

Mayor Chandler released the following statement:

Regrettably, I have been forced by the actions of Estess to move forward with a request for approval from the Civil Service Board to remove him from the position of Chief of Police. I appreciate the work of the Civil Service Board and thank them for their careful consideration of this difficult decision. On behalf of the men and women who wear the badge, I am committed to appointing a leader who can unite the department and lead them with confidence, fairness, and respect. As I lead Bossier City into the future, I am faced with making many difficult decisions. The citizens of Bossier City deserve and expect excellence from their public servants, especially those who have taken an oath to serve and protect. The Bossier City Police Department has long been a great source of pride for our community and it will remain so under my leadership as Mayor of Bossier City.

Estess was not present for the meeting.

