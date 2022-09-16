Caddo assistant district attorney speaks on importance of sexual assault survivors coming forward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A story out of Iowa is spurring a lot of conversation about support for victims of sexual assault, so much so that a GoFundMe account was started to help pay restitution costs for Pieper Lewis, a 17-year-old who was allegedly sex trafficked and raped, then killed the man reportedly responsible.

After Lewis pleaded guilty and was sentenced, she was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the man’s family. The GoFundMe account for the teen raised the $150,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

Watching this case play out, many are also wondering what impact this has on other victims of sexual assault and their willingness to come forward to report these crimes.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, KSLA spoke with Assistant District Attorney Senae Hall with the Caddo District Attorney’s Office. She also works as the Human Trafficking Victims Coordinator.

Hall spoke on the importance of survivors coming forward despite what is seen in the media.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>

