Body found after house fire in Cotton Valley

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - A body of a man was found inside an incinerated home.

At 4 a.m. on Sept 16. Louisiana State Fire Marshalls (LSFM) responded to a fire reported on the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road in Cotton Valley, Louisiana.

LSFM reports that a body of a man was found inside after the fire was under control.

LSFM deputies are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

