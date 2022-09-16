Body found after house fire in Cotton Valley

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - A body of a man was found inside an incinerated home.

At 4 a.m. on Sept 16. Louisiana State Fire Marshalls (LSFM) responded to a fire reported on the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road in Cotton Valley, Louisiana.

LSFM reports that a body of a man was found inside after the fire was under control.

LSFM deputies are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

