Best jams in Louisiana; Music Prize Showcases coming up

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some of the best bands in Louisiana will be competing for $10,000 in cash prizes on two separate nights of performances.

On Oct. 14, five bands, and on Oct. 15 will six bands, will be performing to compete for over $10,000 cash, plus the Audience Choice award. The 11 musicians were selected earlier this year and are the best of the best.

The first-place winner will win $10,000, the second place wins $2,000, and the third place wins $1,000. The audience will also have a chance to vote for their favorite band in the Audience Choice award for $1,000.

Those who attend must see at least three bands and have them marked on their badges in order to vote for the Audience Choice award.

The lineup:

  • Allisen & The Wys Guys
  • The American Hotel System
  • Aname’ Rose
  • Benedetto
  • Bond+Plus
  • The Neon Highway
  • Octavia the Great
  • Ouro Boar feat. Ricky Latt
  • Rococo Disco
  • Shelly Knicks and the Love + Space Connection
  • Star Chamber

To learn more, visit https://prizefest.com/music or follow the Facebook event https://fb.me/e/236bLPJ8W.

To buy a ticket for one night, both nights, or the ultimate VIP experience, visit https://bit.ly/3eO53DH

