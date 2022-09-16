Best jams in Louisiana; Music Prize Showcases coming up
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some of the best bands in Louisiana will be competing for $10,000 in cash prizes on two separate nights of performances.
On Oct. 14, five bands, and on Oct. 15 will six bands, will be performing to compete for over $10,000 cash, plus the Audience Choice award. The 11 musicians were selected earlier this year and are the best of the best.
The first-place winner will win $10,000, the second place wins $2,000, and the third place wins $1,000. The audience will also have a chance to vote for their favorite band in the Audience Choice award for $1,000.
Those who attend must see at least three bands and have them marked on their badges in order to vote for the Audience Choice award.
The lineup:
- Allisen & The Wys Guys
- The American Hotel System
- Aname’ Rose
- Benedetto
- Bond+Plus
- The Neon Highway
- Octavia the Great
- Ouro Boar feat. Ricky Latt
- Rococo Disco
- Shelly Knicks and the Love + Space Connection
- Star Chamber
To learn more, visit https://prizefest.com/music or follow the Facebook event https://fb.me/e/236bLPJ8W.
To buy a ticket for one night, both nights, or the ultimate VIP experience, visit https://bit.ly/3eO53DH
PREVIOUS PRIZE FEST NEWS
Top 20 short film finalists announced for Prize Fest 2022
The Louisiana Film Prize has officially announced the top 20 short films that will move on to this year’s Prize Fest 2022!
Fashion Prize announces its top 5 designer finalists
The Fashion Prize’s top five finalists and the Prize Fest second-week fashion event announcement were live streamed.
2022 Music Prize finalists announced
The 11 Music Prize finalists were announced the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Prize Fest finalist announcements coming up
The Fashion Prize’s top five finalists and the Prize Fest second-week fashion event announcement were live streamed.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.