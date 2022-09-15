Tracking heat on the horizon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Still seeing a quiet few days ahead in the ArkLaTex with sunny skies throughout your Thursday and continuing into Friday. Highs today may return to the 90s, depending on your location, upper-80s otherwise. High pressure dominates the region, allowing us to see these clear skies. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s, the very cool mornings likely being over for now.

Tomorrow, low-90s are expected throughout the ArkLaTex with more sunny skies.

Saturday, a passing cloud would not be surprising with highs in the low-90s. Sunday begins the climb into the mid-90s and the humidity starts going up along with the feels-like temperature. We’re seeing, going into next week, highs in the mid and upper-90s with feels-like temperatures approaching the triple-digit mark once again, summer isn’t over!

