Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Tracking heat on the horizon

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Still seeing a quiet few days ahead in the ArkLaTex with sunny skies throughout your Thursday and continuing into Friday. Highs today may return to the 90s, depending on your location, upper-80s otherwise. High pressure dominates the region, allowing us to see these clear skies. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s, the very cool mornings likely being over for now.

Tomorrow, low-90s are expected throughout the ArkLaTex with more sunny skies.

Saturday, a passing cloud would not be surprising with highs in the low-90s. Sunday begins the climb into the mid-90s and the humidity starts going up along with the feels-like temperature. We’re seeing, going into next week, highs in the mid and upper-90s with feels-like temperatures approaching the triple-digit mark once again, summer isn’t over!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
1 person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
Dewayne Watkins
Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder
Villa Norte Apartments
SFD: Villa Norte apartment fire intentionally set
Antonio Jones, 48, goes to trial Oct. 17, facing two counts of third-degree rape for an attack...
‘Nobody is hiding nothing here’: Sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation

Latest News

Hot conditions return next week!
Austin's Thursday Morning Weather Update
Summer returns through next week
Fall-like mornings continue, but summer is not yet over
Summer pattern next week
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
Summer returns through next week
Jeff's Wednesday afternoon weather update