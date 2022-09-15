Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A Texas board on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, declined a request that Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board has declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

In a letter sent Thursday to Floyd’s attorney in Houston, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said another request could be resubmitted in two years.

The board did not say why it denied the request.

The board in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously grant the request but later backpedaled, saying it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued that year.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his killing in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
The victim was shot in the leg and sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
Caddo ADA discusses sex trafficking and resources for survivors
Caddo assistant district attorney speaks on importance of sexual assault survivors coming forward
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust
Bossier sheriff's detectives want to know whether you've seen this Ford Focus with Nevada...
2 accused of desecrating 102 gravesites
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth