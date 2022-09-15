Summer heat returns to the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are on the rise through next week as a strong ridge of high pressure sets up across the region. We’ll see an extended stretch of 90 degree heat starting this weekend and lasting through at least next week. A mainly dry forecast is on the way as well.

For the rest of today we’ll see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90.

Another pleasant evening is ahead. Temperatures will quickly cool into the 70s by sunset. Overnight we’ll see a mostly clear sky with temperatures dropping back into the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be another mostly sunny and quiet day. Temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to low 90s by afternoon, but we’ll still enjoy comfortable humidity levels.

The heat is continue to build over the weekend with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s. We’ll also start to turn more humid again, but for now the forecast remains a dry one.

Next week is looking hot and primarily dry. Temperatures will continue to climb, reaching the mid to perhaps upper 90s by midweek. Skies will remain mostly sunny with only a few passing clouds at times. Fall arrives next Thursday, but it’s still going to be feeling very much like summer.

In the tropics we are tracking Tropical Storm Fiona which is located about 425 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Fiona is forecast to track to the west over the next few days and impact the islands that make up the northern Caribbean including Puerto Rico as a moderately strong tropical storm. It’s path beyond the islands remains uncertain with some data showing a continued westerly track toward Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico while others show a turn to the north keeping the storm off the east coast of the United States.

