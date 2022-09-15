Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Starbucks announces plans to speed up service

Starbucks plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only...
Starbucks plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only locations.(Starbucks Corporation)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your Starbucks order is going to get a lot quicker.

Starbucks told investors Tuesday it’s taking big steps to upgrade and speed up service, including new systems and machines.

For example, baristas will be able to make a Frappucino in just 36 seconds, down from 87 seconds.

Starbucks also says it is going to offer new incentives for non-union employees, including student loan support, savings accounts and more sick time.

The company also plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only locations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
1 person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
Dewayne Watkins
Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder
Villa Norte Apartments
SFD: Villa Norte apartment fire intentionally set
Antonio Jones, 48, goes to trial Oct. 17, facing two counts of third-degree rape for an attack...
‘Nobody is hiding nothing here’: Sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Crowds queue for queen’s coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida flies immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Infowars rep to return to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights