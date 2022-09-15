Ask the Doctor
Several sent to hospital following head-on crash in Southern Hills

Officers got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That's not far...
Officers got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That's not far from Kingston Road. Crews were on scene to divert traffic.(KSLA)
By Cody Jennings and Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an early morning crash on Sept. 15.

Officers got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That’s not far from Kingston Road. Crews were on the scene to divert traffic.




Three people were sent to a Shreveport hospital, with one of them suffering from life-threatening injuries.

