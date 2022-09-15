Several sent to hospital following head-on crash in Southern Hills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an early morning crash on Sept. 15.

Officers got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That’s not far from Kingston Road. Crews were on the scene to divert traffic.

Three people were sent to a Shreveport hospital, with one of them suffering from life-threatening injuries.

