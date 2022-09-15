Radiance Technologies to hire up to 150 high-tech R&D professionals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Radiance Technologies, a national leader in defense technologies and solutions, announced Wednesday (Sept. 14) that it plans to hire up to 150 high-tech research and development professionals in Shreveport-Bossier City in the next three to five years.

The new jobs are to support efforts at Air Force Global Strike Command and all mission areas across the company.

“Growing our presence in North Louisiana pleases me to no end. Barksdale AFB, Shreveport-Bossier and Louisiana Tech were foundational and transformational for me,” Radiance CEO Bill Bailey said in a news release.

“Being postured to better support Global Strike will ensure that Radiance continues to do what’s important to us — support our warfighters.

“The business case for growing in North Louisiana is solid. The BRF, Shreveport-Bossier, and LED have made it known that they want us in Louisiana.”

Radiance’s expansion will be in partnership with BRF, a Shreveport-based economic development organization that promotes North Louisiana as a preferred destination for high-growth initiatives with a focus on a science- and technology-based work force.

“We welcome Radiance’s expansion in Shreveport at BRF’s InterTech 1 facility located on Kings Highway near downtown,” said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF’s president and CEO. “Radiance and its CEO, Bill Bailey, have been supporters of the region since his time here at Barksdale Air Force Base.

“His title sponsorship of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is another example of his commitment to the area. The new positions coming with Radiance’s planned expansion are high-quality jobs for our region.”

More about Radiance Technologies

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. It has more than 1,000 employee-owners throughout the United States who serve the Defense Department, the national intelligence community and other government agencies.

Radiance Technologies develops customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Established in 1976, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is the nation’s 11th-oldest bowl game. The 46th edition of the I-Bowl will be played on the afternoon of Dec. 23. The projected match is between Army West Point and a team form the American Athletic Conference.

Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl

In August, Radiance Technologies and the Independence Bowl Foundation announced the Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl, an academic competition between schools and conferences affiliated with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Schools compete for a $25,000 grand prize by developing innovative approaches to a current research and development topic selected by Radiance. This year’s topic is how GEOSPATIAL intelligence data can be used to monitor, assess and predict the impact of climate change.

Teams will submit their ideas and approaches to Radiance Technologies prior to the end of the fall term. Scientists and researchers within Radiance Technologies will pick three finalists, announced at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. These teams will then further develop their ideas in the spring semester through prototypes, models and simulation or experimentation and present their findings in person to a panel of experts. From these live presentations, a winning team will be selected and awarded the $25,000 grand prize.

