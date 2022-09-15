Pet adoption fees waived for Sept 16 - 18

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Animal Services (BCAS) and the Best Friends Network are teaming up for National Adoption Weekend to help combat the growing shelter crisis.

On September 16 - 18, pet adoption fees will be waived for all animals at the BCAS, located at 3217 Old Shed Rd, next to Tinsley Park. This event is meant to help fight the overfilled shelter crisis issue currently happening across America. BCAS and the Best Friends Network are working in the city of Bossier with the intention of saving pet lives, encouraging people to adopt their next pet not buy.

“This weekend, September 16, 17, and 18th, Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to Bring Home Happiness! We have space to house approximately 170 animals,” said Shari Wood, Animal Services Superintendent. “We currently have 205 in our system with a handful being in foster homes and must turn multiple animals away every day due to lack of space. With local and national animal shelters filled to the brim and more needing shelter every day, Bossier City Animal Services is inviting everybody to come view, visit with and adopt your next fur-ever fur-baby at no cost.”

Cross the country new data released shows that U.S. shelters have seen an increase in animal intakes and a decrease in adoptions, combined with staffing shortages, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events that have caused this growing crisis.

“We have too many long-term residents, with 9 dogs and 25 cats that have been with us 13 weeks to over 1 year. Every one of these long-term residents is at risk of being euthanized when we have to make space for other animals coming in, just because they have been here so long,” said Kari Wood of BCAS. “It is imperative that we find homes for these long-term residents immediately! We do NOT want to have to euthanize these awesome dogs and cats!”

When: For free adoption, September 16 - 18. BCAS is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., every week of the year, except for holidays, but this weekend they will have special hours for Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Bossier City Animal Services, located at 3217 Old Shed Rd, next to Tinsley Park.

Applications for adoption will still be required.

For more information go to, https://www.bossiercity.org/217/Animal-Services or follow BCAS on Facebook.

