Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought
The victim was shot in the leg and sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to find the gunman in a morning shooting that left one person injured.
Dispatchers first got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of W 70th Street and Terry Bradshaw Passway eastbound (Highway 3132).
The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a Shreveport hospital in a private vehicle for medical treatment. They are expected to recover.
Police say the shots were fired from a red Chevy Malibu ending with a license plate reading 508 EMH. The driver is described as being 6″ feet tall with long dreads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.