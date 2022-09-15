Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to find the gunman in a morning shooting that left one person injured.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of W 70th Street and Terry Bradshaw Passway eastbound (Highway 3132).

The victim of a drive-by shooting on W 70th in Shreveport, La. that happened Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. (Viewer)

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a Shreveport hospital in a private vehicle for medical treatment. They are expected to recover.

Police say the shots were fired from a red Chevy Malibu ending with a license plate reading 508 EMH. The driver is described as being 6″ feet tall with long dreads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

