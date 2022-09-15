Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Man’s stolen SUV held as evidence indefinitely for homicide investigation: ‘My car is in jail’

A Nebraska man says his car is not being released to him due to a homicide investigation. (Souce: WOWT)
By Mike McKnight and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/(Gray News) - A man in Nebraska says he is frustrated that he cannot get his stolen car back even after it has been found.

Sean Yakopec said he feels victimized by two crimes as his car was stolen, but now it’s being held as evidence for an unsolved homicide investigation.

WOWT reports Yakopec’s 2022 Kia Sportage is currently sitting at the city impound, but he can’t see or touch it.

“[It’s] like my car is in jail, and I feel like I didn’t do anything wrong for it,” Yakopec said.

Impound lot manager Reggie Johnson said the vehicle is on a homicide and auto theft hold for the Omaha Police Department.

The homicide investigation is from two weeks ago and remains unsolved, but detectives are holding Yakopec’s Sportage as it is possibly involved in the crime.

“They want to use it as evidence. I don’t understand why they want to keep the car when they can just take pictures of it, take fingerprints, do whatever they need to and give me the car back,” Yakopec said.

Omaha police said they couldn’t reveal details of the murder investigation, but a recovered car has to be held as evidence in a murder case — often through trial.

“Some defense attorneys will ask to see the vehicle to physically prove this was the vehicle used in the case being investigated,” Officer Chris Gordon said.

With a broken window and a hacked ignition, all Yakopec currently has from his Kia are the keys. He said he would like to retrieve sunglasses and a few personal items from the recovered stolen car.

“They have to do an investigation; forensics prints and all of that. If you go back and touch that car, you’ve compromised it,” Johnson said.

Omaha police said a recovered stolen vehicle possibly used in a homicide isn’t completely untouchable.

“It’s possible to release those smaller items, but the vehicle has to stay with us,” Gordon said.

But with no arrests and a trial that’s nowhere in sight — for how long?

“I put my savings into this car, and I have nothing to show for it now,” Yakopec said.

Yet his car payments are still due.

While his vehicle with just 10,000 miles is on hold and sits behind the locked fence at the impound lot, Yakopec said that even though he’s been told there’s little damage, he’s been talking to his insurance company about totaling out the vehicle.

And while insurance payments for a rental car might end in about two weeks, Yakopec said his patience on the release of his Kia has already run out.

“It’s easier for my mental health to just be done with the car,” he said.

Authorities said the shooting death of Alon Reed, 19, remains an active investigation. Any tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect can earn up to a $2,500 reward through Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
Dewayne Watkins
Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive...
Biden: Hate-fueled violence ‘has no place in America’
Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.
Ryan Reynolds gets a colonoscopy on camera for PSA
Police in South Carolina say Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall have been charged in...
Police: 2 women facing cruelty charges after putting icepacks in child’s clothes at day care
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested at her home in Westfield, Massachusetts. (Source: Gray News)
Woman charged with bomb threat against children’s hospital