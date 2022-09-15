AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark.

At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.

After it was discovered he was wanted and had methamphetamine on him, Gregory lead the officers on a foot chase into a field, then into a wooded area near Highway 71.

Gregory was not armed when he ran from officers and according to AAPD, Gregory is not familiar with the area.

At 10:57 p.m., Gregory was caught and arrested near Red Bluff.

