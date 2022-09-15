Ask the Doctor
KSLA CAFE: Nat’l Hispanic Heritage month kicks off on Sept. 15

National Hispanic Heritage Month interview with the 318 Latino owner.
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2022, September 15 is the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of citizens with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.

Bryant Garcia, the owner of 318 Latino sat down with KSLA News 12′s Biskie Duncan and Domonique Benn and spoke with him regarding how important this time is to him and others.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed through October 15.

