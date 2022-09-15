Ask the Doctor
Green Oaks coach says Giants ready for Soul Bowl

By James Hadnot
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first Soul Bowl in Shreveport was played back in 1973.

The game has brought the community together for decades and is pitted Booker T. Washington, a 4A school, against Green Oaks, a 2A school. Some schools may be intimidated by the rivalry, but Green Oaks Coach Chad Lewis is not.

“During the summer that was the first thing I told them. ‘We are going to be outmanned and outnumbered against every team we play. We have to go out there and be in shape and be mentally prepared to go out there,’” said Lewis.

He says he’s been part of this rivalry, not as a player, but as a fan and he knows this game is different.

“Just seeing the atmosphere, seeing people tailgating, seeing vendors outside. You don’t just see that at a high school game, especially in this area. Those are the big things that stand out to me.”

The Green Oaks Giants have won seven out of the last contests and five out of the last six, but Booker T. got the best of them last season. This year, Lewis sees the game as one to restart the season on the right foot.

“For us right now, this would get us back on track. We are going to do the best we can to take care of our business and get rid of the little mistakes so we can get our season back on track.”

The game will be at Booker T. Washington’s stadium this year on Oct. 2. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.

