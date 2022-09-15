Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies

A French bulldog in Northern Kentucky achieved something incredibly rare – giving birth to 13 puppies. (Source: WXIX)
By Ethan Emery and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – A French bulldog in Northern Kentucky achieved something incredibly rare – giving birth to 13 puppies.

According to the website French Bulldog Owner, the average French bulldog will have around three puppies in a litter. Having seven puppies is rare, the website claims.

The dog’s owner, Jamie Walker, was expecting her dog to go into labor and noticed she was larger than most pregnant dogs.

“We went to the vet, and he said, ‘She might have six or seven [puppies],’ and he came back out with a basket behind me full of 13 puppies,” Walker told WXIX. “And that’s just unheard of.”

Walker is now wondering if his French bulldog is a record-setter.

Regardless, the mother and her puppies are healthy. The pups will be adopted to new homes when they are ready.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
Christopher Estess announced as Bossier City police chief
Mayor Chandler requests removal of new Bossier City police chief
Jaylen Stewart, 21
1 injured in west Shreveport road rage shooting; suspect arrested
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership

Latest News

FILE - A poster advertising "The Phantom of the Opera," is displayed on the shuttered Majestic...
Reports: ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway
The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted to remove Christopher Estess...
Civil Service Board votes to remove Estess as Bossier police chief
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial