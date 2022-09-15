First responder softball tournament being held in memory of fallen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of fallen brothers, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) is hosting its Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, a first responder softball tournament will be happening at Cargill Sports Complex. The event is free to go to and the SFD is asking the public to come to show support and honor the memories of fallen first responders.

When: On Sept. 17, games start at 4 p.m. and the championship game will be at 8 p.m.

Location: 2800 Cargill Drive, Shreveport, LA 71108

See the Facebook post here:

Participants:

Shreveport Fire Department

Shreveport Fire Recruit Team

Shreveport Police Department

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

For more information please call, Chris Williams at 318-469-4622, Shalon Lewis at 318-525-5665, or Brent Martwick at 318-510-4394.

