Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

First responder softball tournament being held in memory of fallen

Battle of the Heroes is happening at the Cargill Sports Complex
Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament on Sept. 17
Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament on Sept. 17(shreveport fire department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of fallen brothers, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) is hosting its Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, a first responder softball tournament will be happening at Cargill Sports Complex. The event is free to go to and the SFD is asking the public to come to show support and honor the memories of fallen first responders.

When: On Sept. 17, games start at 4 p.m. and the championship game will be at 8 p.m.

Location: 2800 Cargill Drive, Shreveport, LA 71108

See the Facebook post here:

Participants:

  • Shreveport Fire Department
  • Shreveport Fire Recruit Team
  • Shreveport Police Department
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

For more information please call, Chris Williams at 318-469-4622, Shalon Lewis at 318-525-5665, or Brent Martwick at 318-510-4394.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
1 person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
Dewayne Watkins
Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder
Villa Norte Apartments
SFD: Villa Norte apartment fire intentionally set
Antonio Jones, 48, goes to trial Oct. 17, facing two counts of third-degree rape for an attack...
‘Nobody is hiding nothing here’: Sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation

Latest News

Bossier City Animal Services hosts clear the shelter event
Bossier animal shelter’s adoption fees waived for Sept 16 - 18
National Hispanic Heritage Month interview with the 318 Latino owner.
National Hispanic Heritage Month interview with 318 Latino
Credit: LeVette Fuller, Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Arts Council
How do you feel about Shreveport-Bossier? Take this survey.
Robinson's Rescue opened in 2008
Robinson’s Rescue celebrates 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries