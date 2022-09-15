Ask the Doctor
Civil service board to consider removal of new Bossier City police chief

Christopher Estess announced as Bossier City police chief
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board is considering the removal the chief of the Bossier City Police Department.

An item is listed in the meeting agenda for Friday, Sept. 16 that says the board will consider the removal of Christopher Estess as chief of police. The request was submitted by Mayor Tommy Chandler.

The meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Estess was just made chief of police back in April of this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW: BOSSIER CITY’S NEW POLICE CHIEF PROMISES CHANGE

