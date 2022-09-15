Civil service board to consider removal of new Bossier City police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board is considering the removal the chief of the Bossier City Police Department.

An item is listed in the meeting agenda for Friday, Sept. 16 that says the board will consider the removal of Christopher Estess as chief of police. The request was submitted by Mayor Tommy Chandler.

The meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Estess was just made chief of police back in April of this year.

