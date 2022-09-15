Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation.

The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter.

A report shows out of the 1,022 districts, 51% reported using some type of law enforcement security personnel. The Guardian Program was found to be the most used program for this.

