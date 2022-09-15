Ask the Doctor
Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them

By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation.

The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter.

A report shows out of the 1,022 districts, 51% reported using some type of law enforcement security personnel. The Guardian Program was found to be the most used program for this.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from school leaders on how the program is working for them.

