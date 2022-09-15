BPCC leaders credit enrollment spike to career re-evaluation during COVID-19 pandemic

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College has seen a spike in enrollment.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Lawrence says the increase may be thanks to students staying in Louisiana and working. She also attributes increased enrollment to people having a stronger urge to earn a higher wage after the pandemic.

“I think after the pandemic, people really took time to analyze where they were in there career and we offer an opportunity for students to come back and get retrained. We have several programs that lead directly to the workforce, or you can transfer to a four-year institution. That flexibility I think is something that folks learned through the pandemic,” said Lawrence.

She says the school’s student population has grown over 21 percent from last fall to this past summer.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.