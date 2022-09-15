Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district

Former President Trump's lawyers filed a motion asking a judge to reject the DOJ's request in the case. (CNN/FOX NEWS/POOL/WPTV/ABC/BILL HENNESSY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department’s investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Markenzy Lapointe would replace Juan Antonio “Tony” Gonzalez, who has been a top prosecutor in Southern Florida involved in the investigation of the classified records and the debate over whether a judge should appoint a special master to review the documents taken by FBI in the search.

It was unclear why the Biden administration chose to announce the nomination for the position now, as the government’s case winds its way through the court system. Gonzalez, who had previously served as a senior prosecutor in the office, had been appointed to the position by Attorney General Merrick Garland. He was never formally nominated for the position.

Gonzalez has served as a federal prosecutor in southern Florida since 1998 and served as the first assistant U.S. attorney and the acting U.S. attorney. He succeeded Ariana Fajardo Orshan, who had been nominated by Trump.

Lapointe will likely be in the spotlight for months to come as the investigation continues. He is currently with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, and before that he worked at Boies Schiller & Flexner. He worked in the Southern District of Florida as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2002 to 2006.

Biden also formally nominated Roger Handberg to be the United States attorney for the Middle District of Florida, which is handling a federal investigation into Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz. Handberg was appointed by Garland and has been serving in the role since 2021.

U.S. attorney picks must be confirmed by the Senate, and home-state senators usually have significant input on the nominees. Both Florida candidates were recommended by a bipartisan commission led by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who praised Biden’s choices.

“They have served their communities and country with distinction, and I expect both will respect the Constitution and uphold the rule of law without fear or favor,” he said in a statement.

The president also nominated McLain Schneider to the District of North Dakota. He was in private practice and served in the North Dakota state Senate from 2008 to 2016.

The White House said the lawyers were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, “their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.”

___

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
Dewayne Watkins
Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive...
Biden: Hate-fueled violence ‘has no place in America’
Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.
Ryan Reynolds gets a colonoscopy on camera for PSA
Police in South Carolina say Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall have been charged in...
Police: 2 women facing cruelty charges after putting icepacks in child’s clothes at day care
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested at her home in Westfield, Massachusetts. (Source: Gray News)
Woman charged with bomb threat against children’s hospital