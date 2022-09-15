Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

AP source: Meadows complies with Justice Dept. subpoena

Former Top Trump adviser Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena, it has been reported.
Former Top Trump adviser Mark Meadows has complied with a subpoena, it has been reported.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, has complied with a Justice Department subpoena and turned over records as part of a federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a person familiar the matter said Thursday.

The records produced by Meadows are the same ones he earlier provided to a House committee conducting a similar investigation, according to the person, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing Justice Department probe.

The subpoena to Meadows, first reported by CNN, makes clear that Justice Department officials are seeking information from the most senior of Trump’s White House advisers as they examine wide-ranging efforts to overturn the results of the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter confirm the Justice Department recently subpoenaed more than 30 of Trump's associates. (CNN, DOJ, POOL, @BGONTHESCENE)

The department, whose work at times has mirrored or overlapped with that of the committee, this month served a broad wave of grand jury subpoenas and search warrants to Trump allies.

Meadows has been a pivotal figure in the House investigation, his name invoked repeatedly in testimony by other Trump advisers, including by his own top aide. He had provided the committee with thousands of text messages, including communications with outside Trump allies and advisers.

In a filing in April in a federal lawsuit over his House subpoena, a lawyer for Meadows accused the committee of trying to vilify him publicly, noting that all of the texts it had been provided had been disclosed to the news media. The committee declined at the time to respond to the accusation.

Meadows did not provide to the committee records he believed were subject to claims of executive privilege, and those documents were also not produced to the Justice Department.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of Jan. 6 at https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
1 person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
Dewayne Watkins
Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder
Villa Norte Apartments
SFD: Villa Norte apartment fire intentionally set
Antonio Jones, 48, goes to trial Oct. 17, facing two counts of third-degree rape for an attack...
‘Nobody is hiding nothing here’: Sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Crowds queue for queen’s coffin as Charles spends quiet day
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida flies immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Infowars rep to return to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights