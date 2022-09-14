Ask the Doctor
WebXtra: Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station.

To date, Amtrak has completed 172 Americans With Disabilities-related projects as part of the ADA Stations Program, including ensuring 20 additional stations meet ADA compliance last fiscal year for $82 million. Another 29 stations are targeted for completion this fiscal year at a forecasted investment of $113 million. The program is also advancing 120 station designs and 40 station construction projects as part of its ongoing commitment to providing accessibility for customers.

Longview is served daily by Amtrak Texas Eagle, to and from San Antonio/Los Angeles and Chicago, via Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Little Rock and St. Louis, with Amtrak Thruway Bus Service daily to and from Galveston via Houston and Nacogdoches. Longtime Amtrak Longview employee Grif Hubbard joined the celebration saying that high-speed rail will be the transportation wave of the future.

