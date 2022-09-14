Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The jury has found Dewayne Watkins guilty in the double murder of Kelly and Heather Jose that happened back in 2018.

The 34-year-old was accused of kidnapping, robbing, then slaying the couple. Their bodies were later found in a burned car in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

The couple had given Watkins a ride from Mall St. Vincent.

Watkins was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

