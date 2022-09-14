Voting deadlines coming up for Louisiana

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some voting deadlines for Louisiana are coming up quickly, put these dates on your radar.

The voting season will be upon Louisiana soon. Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote or to change your information, this can be done in person or by mail, however, you have until Oct. 18 to make changes or register to vote.

Early voting for the Nov. election begins Oct. 25 and will end Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you plan to request an absentee ballot, you have until November 4 until 4:30 p.m. Then it needs to be submitted by November 7, by 4:30 p.m. To request an absentee ballot, visit the Voter Portal or request in writing to your local Register of Voters office.

Election day is Nov. 8 and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit HERE to register to vote.

For more information, visit https://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx

