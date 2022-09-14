Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Trial Day 3: Realtor claims Parker made up information when trying to buy plot of land

Parker is charged with killing a woman & forcibly removing her unborn child
(Source: WAFB)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued into its third day on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing her unborn child from the womb in Oct. 2020.

Today, prosecutors called a real estate agent to the stand who said Parker and her boyfriend at one time tried to purchase a large amount of property near the Red River.

The witness told the court that while trying to figure out Parker’s source of income, they learned she was making up attorney’s names. Parker also allegedly told realtors she was going to pay for the land when she got her inheritance.

RELATED
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Trial of woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting unborn baby out continues for second day
Texas woman dies after baby is forcibly removed from womb

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

Latest News

Dick Tallman
Judge first elected in ‘95 takes over Sevier Co. seat after unexpected death of previous judge
RAW INTERVIEW: Rep. Sam Jenkins on possibility of state income tax being eliminated
RAW INTERVIEW: Rep. Sam Jenkins on possibility of state income tax being eliminated
Rep. Sam Jenkins
State representative weighs in on possibility of eliminating state income tax
Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
1 person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision