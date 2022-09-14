Trial Day 3: Realtor claims Parker made up information when trying to buy plot of land

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued into its third day on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing her unborn child from the womb in Oct. 2020.

Today, prosecutors called a real estate agent to the stand who said Parker and her boyfriend at one time tried to purchase a large amount of property near the Red River.

The witness told the court that while trying to figure out Parker’s source of income, they learned she was making up attorney’s names. Parker also allegedly told realtors she was going to pay for the land when she got her inheritance.

