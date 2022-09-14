Ask the Doctor
State representative weighs in on possibility of eliminating state income tax

Rep. Sam Jenkins
Rep. Sam Jenkins(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of Louisiana may not have to pay state income tax in the future.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the House Ways and Means Committee met to discuss the issue.

Rep. Richard Nelson told KSLA sister station, WAFB, that the goal is to find a way to give more money to local governments. On Wednesday, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with Rep. Sam Jenkins to break down the process of what happens next.

Watch that interview tonight on News 12 at 5.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH REP. JENKINS

