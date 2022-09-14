Several northwest La. students named as Nat’l Merit semifinalists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Young scholars from across northwest Louisiana are now in the running for a chance to become Merit Scholars.

In total there are nearly 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million and over 16,000 semifinalists.

Below is the list of northwest Louisiana high school students who have earned the title:

Airline High School

Kylie Authement

Benton High School

George Latimer

Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Calvin Alexander

Muny Chan

Jessica Chu

Sidney Conduff

Hugo Cuellar

Ni Dao

Merritt Hughes

Caleb Joseph

Raj Letchuman

Jazmyn Mason

Devon Meyer

Andrew Minagar

Eshika Tandon

David Zhu

Captain Shreve High School

Christopher Barnard

Jeffrey Souto

Loyola College Prep

Maeve Chmielewski

Cooper Defatta

Austen Simpson

Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts

Joy Dong

Joshua Gillett

Uyen Ni Pham

Rosetta Shultz

Over 16,000 will participate. To be considered for a scholarship, semifinalists must advance to the finalists level, which 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain. Half of the finalists will with scholarships, earning the Merit Scholar Title.

