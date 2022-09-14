Ask the Doctor
Several northwest La. students named as Nat’l Merit semifinalists

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Young scholars from across northwest Louisiana are now in the running for a chance to become Merit Scholars.

In total there are nearly 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million and over 16,000 semifinalists.

Below is the list of northwest Louisiana high school students who have earned the title:

Airline High School

  • Kylie Authement

Benton High School

  • George Latimer

Caddo Parish Magnet High School

  • Calvin Alexander
  • Muny Chan
  • Jessica Chu
  • Sidney Conduff
  • Hugo Cuellar
  • Ni Dao
  • Merritt Hughes
  • Caleb Joseph
  • Raj Letchuman
  • Jazmyn Mason
  • Devon Meyer
  • Andrew Minagar
  • Eshika Tandon
  • David Zhu

Captain Shreve High School

  • Christopher Barnard
  • Jeffrey Souto

Loyola College Prep

  • Maeve Chmielewski
  • Cooper Defatta
  • Austen Simpson

Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts

  • Joy Dong
  • Joshua Gillett
  • Uyen Ni Pham
  • Rosetta Shultz

Over 16,000 will participate. To be considered for a scholarship, semifinalists must advance to the finalists level, which 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain. Half of the finalists will with scholarships, earning the Merit Scholar Title.

