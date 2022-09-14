Several northwest La. students named as Nat’l Merit semifinalists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Young scholars from across northwest Louisiana are now in the running for a chance to become Merit Scholars.
In total there are nearly 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million and over 16,000 semifinalists.
Below is the list of northwest Louisiana high school students who have earned the title:
Airline High School
- Kylie Authement
Benton High School
- George Latimer
Caddo Parish Magnet High School
- Calvin Alexander
- Muny Chan
- Jessica Chu
- Sidney Conduff
- Hugo Cuellar
- Ni Dao
- Merritt Hughes
- Caleb Joseph
- Raj Letchuman
- Jazmyn Mason
- Devon Meyer
- Andrew Minagar
- Eshika Tandon
- David Zhu
Captain Shreve High School
- Christopher Barnard
- Jeffrey Souto
- Maeve Chmielewski
- Cooper Defatta
- Austen Simpson
Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts
- Joy Dong
- Joshua Gillett
- Uyen Ni Pham
- Rosetta Shultz
Over 16,000 will participate. To be considered for a scholarship, semifinalists must advance to the finalists level, which 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain. Half of the finalists will with scholarships, earning the Merit Scholar Title.
