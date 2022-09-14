Robinson’s Rescue celebrates 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since Robinson’s Rescue opened in 2008, the nonprofit has performed more than 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries.

“80,000 surgeries has prevented so many animals from being on the streets, from entering our shelters. Robinson’s rescue mission is to decrease this overpopulation problem by providing this accessible, high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuters service, and educating the community on the importance of spay/neuters and pet responsibility,” said Dr. Andrea Master Everson.

According to Robinson’s spokesperson, their spaying/neutering has helped the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

“In 2012, the total intake at our local municipal shelter, Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS), was 10,825 animals, and during that year the shelter was forced to euthanize nearly 83% of those they took in. By the end of 2021, CPAS took in 4,549 animals, 6,276 less than in 2012, and dropped their euthanasia rate to 18%, a significant change from 2012. As Robinson’s Rescue increases our surgeries annually, Caddo Parish Animal Shelter’s rates of intake and euthanasia decreases! Our ultimate goal is for Northwest Louisiana to become a no-kill community and we feel that through spay/neuter initiatives we can reach this goal in the foreseeable future!”

