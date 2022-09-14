Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.

(MGN)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex.

Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.

While there won’t be any political impact on the U.S., Donahoe says the death is causing a culture shock on our side of the world.

If we are affected at all locally, it’s by extension that we are fully past the age of colonial empires. I think she represented the last vestige of this really important time.”

She also says the UK is closer than ever to changing from a constitutional monarchy to a completely democratic republic.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

Latest News

The Good Stuff: Jack is Back
THE GOOD STUFF: Jack is Back
Dick Tallman
Judge first elected in ‘95 takes over Sevier Co. seat after unexpected death of previous judge
RAW INTERVIEW: Rep. Sam Jenkins on possibility of state income tax being eliminated
RAW INTERVIEW: Rep. Sam Jenkins on possibility of state income tax being eliminated
Rep. Sam Jenkins
State representative weighs in on possibility of eliminating state income tax