Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex.

Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.

While there won’t be any political impact on the U.S., Donahoe says the death is causing a culture shock on our side of the world.

If we are affected at all locally, it’s by extension that we are fully past the age of colonial empires. I think she represented the last vestige of this really important time.”

She also says the UK is closer than ever to changing from a constitutional monarchy to a completely democratic republic.

