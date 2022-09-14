Ask the Doctor
NPD: Man arrested after high-speed chase in several neighborhoods

Gregory Washington, 54(Natchitoches Police Department | NPD)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - When officers attempted to arrest a suspect with two warrants, he sped off leading the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) on a chase through several neighborhoods.

On Sept. 12 around 11:34 a.m., NPD located Gregory Washington, who had several active warrants, at a gas station on the 1400 block of Texas Street. When police attempted to arrest Washington, he got into his vehicle and reversed quickly while a detective was standing at the door of the vehicle. The detective was knocked to the ground and Washington fled.

After a few minutes, Washington’s car was located and he led officers on a chase through several neighborhoods then crashed into a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) vehicle. Washington then stopped at the 1400 block of Roy Drive, leaving the vehicle. He was then located a few blocks away and was placed under arrest.

Washington was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Washington is being charged with:

  • 3 counts of aggravated battery
  • Aggravated flight from an officer
  • 2 counts of resisting an officer
  • Hit and run
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • 4 counts of failure to stop for a stop sign
  • 2 counts of running a red light
  • 10 counts of failure to use a turn signal
  • 2 active warrants

