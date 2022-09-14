NPD: Man arrested after high-speed chase in several neighborhoods
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - When officers attempted to arrest a suspect with two warrants, he sped off leading the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) on a chase through several neighborhoods.
On Sept. 12 around 11:34 a.m., NPD located Gregory Washington, who had several active warrants, at a gas station on the 1400 block of Texas Street. When police attempted to arrest Washington, he got into his vehicle and reversed quickly while a detective was standing at the door of the vehicle. The detective was knocked to the ground and Washington fled.
After a few minutes, Washington’s car was located and he led officers on a chase through several neighborhoods then crashed into a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) vehicle. Washington then stopped at the 1400 block of Roy Drive, leaving the vehicle. He was then located a few blocks away and was placed under arrest.
Washington was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Washington is being charged with:
- 3 counts of aggravated battery
- Aggravated flight from an officer
- 2 counts of resisting an officer
- Hit and run
- Drug paraphernalia
- 4 counts of failure to stop for a stop sign
- 2 counts of running a red light
- 10 counts of failure to use a turn signal
- 2 active warrants
