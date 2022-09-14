Man found guilty of 2019 stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 48-year-old man has been found guilty of a stabbing that happened back in 2019, and left the victim with facial scarring, nerve damage, and the loss of two teeth.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that Patrick Adams, 48, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury. The six jurors found Adams guilty of the July 2019 attack on the victim, which happened at a Shreveport tire shop. The attack left the victim with substantial blood loss, facial scarring, nerve damage, and the loss of two teeth, the DA’s office says.

Adams, who was involved in some sort of dispute with two women, jumped into the back of the victim’s vehicle and stabbed him while he was in the driver’s seat. The DA’s office says the attack was witnessed by several people, and was captured on the shop’s surveillance cameras.

Adams faces up to 15 years in prison. He’ll be sentenced by Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. on Sept. 28.

