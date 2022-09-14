Man could face up 40 years in prison if convicted following rape arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after reportedly raping someone.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Sept. 12 around 3 p.m., officers were contacted about reports of sexual assault. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Police officials say they arrested Roderick Broadway, 20, on one count of second-degree rape.

FROM SPD:

Second degree rape is rape committed when the anal, oral, or vaginal sexual intercourse is deemed to be without the lawful consent of the victim because the victim is prevented from resisting the act by force or threats of physical violence under circumstances where the victim reasonably believes that such resistance would not prevent the rape and/or the victim is incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of stupor or abnormal condition of the mind produced by a narcotic or anesthetic agent or other controlled dangerous substance administered by the offender and without the knowledge of the victim.

Police say if convicted, Broadway could face up to 40 years in prison.

