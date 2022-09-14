Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Man could face up 40 years in prison if convicted following rape arrest

Roderick Broadway, DOB: 11/14/2001
Roderick Broadway, DOB: 11/14/2001(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after reportedly raping someone.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Sept. 12 around 3 p.m., officers were contacted about reports of sexual assault. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Police officials say they arrested Roderick Broadway, 20, on one count of second-degree rape.

FROM SPD:

Second degree rape is rape committed when the anal, oral, or vaginal sexual intercourse is deemed to be without the lawful consent of the victim because  the victim is prevented from resisting the act by force or threats of physical violence under circumstances where the victim reasonably believes that such resistance would not prevent the rape and/or the victim is incapable of resisting or of understanding the nature of the act by reason of stupor or abnormal condition of the mind produced by a narcotic or anesthetic agent or other controlled dangerous substance administered by the offender and without the knowledge of the victim.

Police say if convicted, Broadway could face up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

Latest News

Kenner nun kidnapped returns home
Kenner nun kidnapped in Africa returns home
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Head of Bossier police union indicted after FBI raid of police headquarters
Money generic
La. lawmakers revisit ditching state income tax
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19