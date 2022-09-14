La. ranks 17th in nation for retention of college grads
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More college students are staying in Louisiana after graduating; Governor John Bel Edwards says this is good news for everyone.
Gov. Edwards posted on Facebook about Louisiana ranking 17th in the nation for students staying in the state and working after graduating. In years prior, this ranking was much lower.
KSLA’s Michael Barnes spoke with area colleges and universities Wednesday, Sept. 13 about why this ranking is a big deal and how it will have an impact on the state’s economy.
Watch News 12 at 6 tonight to hear from the vice chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College, Dr. Jennifer Lawrence, and assistant professor of economics at Centenary College, Dr. Mohammed Ali.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.