La. ranks 17th in nation for retention of college grads

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More college students are staying in Louisiana after graduating; Governor John Bel Edwards says this is good news for everyone.

Gov. Edwards posted on Facebook about Louisiana ranking 17th in the nation for students staying in the state and working after graduating. In years prior, this ranking was much lower.

This ranking is a testament to the historic investments we’re making in higher education, and the hard work my administration has done to grow and diversify our economy. It is gratifying to see so many Louisiana college graduates choosing to stay right here to begin their careers and to know that we are outpacing many other states, especially in the South. But we will not settle for 17th. We will keep working until no other state keeps more of their college graduates home than Louisiana. #lagov

Louisiana ranks 17th in the country in retention of college graduates, ahead of 33 other states including Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, South Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland. (Facebook)

KSLA’s Michael Barnes spoke with area colleges and universities Wednesday, Sept. 13 about why this ranking is a big deal and how it will have an impact on the state’s economy.

Watch News 12 at 6 tonight to hear from the vice chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College, Dr. Jennifer Lawrence, and assistant professor of economics at Centenary College, Dr. Mohammed Ali.

