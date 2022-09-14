Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Kenner nun kidnapped in Africa returns home

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Sister Suellen Tennyson returns to the New Orleans area after she was kidnapped and held hostage in West Africa five months ago.

She spoke to the Clarion Herald about her months in captivity.

She says she was let go peacefully and released into the custody of the FBI, personnel of the U.S. embassy, and the Air Force.

“I said this was a miracle and it is a miracle,” said Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

She says no ransom was paid.

MORE: New Orleans nun freed after five months of captivity in Burkina Faso, Africa

The Clarion Harold reports after she was kidnapped in the night by a group of armed men from home in Burkina Faso in April, she was taken away on the back of a motorcycle and handed off to another group who did not physically harm her.

Sister Suellen returned to Louisiana on August 31. The Clarion Herald says she is regaining her strength and using a walker to guard against falls, but gaining strength.

Sister Suellen says she is full of gratitude that her life was spared and for her safe treatment in captivity.

In a statement, Sister Suellen said in part, “To the thousands of people who prayed and worked for her release. Thank you to all these people. I am truly humbled by all of this. and the only way I can say thank you is ‘thank you.’ my heart is filled with gratitude.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker....
Trial gets underway for woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting baby out of her
Canton James Echols, 33
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
Ariel view shows damaged homes in Kenner nearly a year after Hurricane Ida
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023

Latest News

Roderick Broadway, DOB: 11/14/2001
Man could face up 40 years in prison if convicted following rape arrest
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Head of Bossier police union indicted after FBI raid of police headquarters
Money generic
La. lawmakers revisit ditching state income tax
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19