Judge first elected in ‘95 takes over Sevier Co. seat after unexpected death of previous judge

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - “Twenty-eight years ago, I sat at this desk for the first time as county judge. I was elected in 1995,” said Dick Tallman, Sevier County judge.

Former Sevier County Arkansas judge, Dick Tallman, is back at his old job after the county quorum court appointed him to fill the unexpired term of Greg Ray.

Ray unexpectedly died earlier in September, leaving the county judge office vacant. Although an elected position by county residents, in this case, state law requires the quorum court to make the appointment. Tallman will remain as leader of Sevier County government through the end of this year. He says his experience as a former judge should make the transition easy for the county.

“My plan is to just finish out what Greg started. I’m not going to try and stir the water and do anything different than what he had started. That’s my goal, is just to complete the year as he had it planned,” Tallman said.

Tallman previously served as Sevier County judge for eight terms before retiring.

The quorum court will have the task of appointing another county judge in January of 2023.

