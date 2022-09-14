How do you feel about Shreveport-Bossier? Take this survey.

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) is now releasing an online survey for residents to get more information to support a Destination Master Plan to rebrand the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Local governments and community organizations are working with SBCTB to develop a 10-year plan to give the area a new brand identity. During the week of Sept. 5, residents in the area attended a series of town hall meetings to share their ideas and perspectives on Shreveport and Bossier City. Now, opening up the online survey will allow even more residents to express their thoughts.

The survey, which can be taken online here, should take about 8 to 10 minutes to complete. Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of several prizes, including a $100 Visa gift card. Winners will be selected the week of Sept. 26.

“Shreveport-Bossier City belongs to us all, and it is critically important to hear as many voices as possible as we set long-term goals for our cities and develop a new brand for our area,” said Stacy Brown, president of SBCTB. “We are working diligently with partners to offer as many platforms as possible to gather input from our community.”

Local officials say the purpose of the Destination Master Plan is to set goals and initiatives over the next decade to attract more investment opportunities to the area and increase visitor spending. The project should provide a wide variety of jobs, increase the local tax base, fund community amenities/services, support special events, attract corporate investments, enhance people’s pride in the area, and improve residents’ overall quality of life.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE PROJECT INCLUDE:

City of Shreveport

City of Bossier City

Caddo Parish Commission

Bossier Parish Police Jury

Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

Bossier Chamber of Commerce

Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce

The project is being headed by a steering committee, made up of representatives from around the area. They are:

Brittney Dunn, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (co-chair)

Lisa Johnson, Bossier Chamber of Commerce (co-chair)

Doyle Adams, Elizabeth Baptist Church of Benton, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission

Gabriel Balderas, El Cabo Verde

Tommy Boggs, Citizens National Bank Bossier City

Mike Busada, Butler Snow Law Firm

Eric England, Port of Caddo-Bossier

Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Police Jury

Beau Hays, BeauxJax Crafthouse

Dr. Tim Magner, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

Drew Mouton, City of Shreveport

Amanda Nottingham, City of Bossier City

Jason Roberts, Bally’s Shreveport

Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority

Bob Thames, Great Raft Brewing

Henry Whitehorn, City of Shreveport

Dr. Woody Wilson, Caddo Parish Commission

For more information about the project, click here.

