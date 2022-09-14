How do you feel about Shreveport-Bossier? Take this survey.
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) is now releasing an online survey for residents to get more information to support a Destination Master Plan to rebrand the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Local governments and community organizations are working with SBCTB to develop a 10-year plan to give the area a new brand identity. During the week of Sept. 5, residents in the area attended a series of town hall meetings to share their ideas and perspectives on Shreveport and Bossier City. Now, opening up the online survey will allow even more residents to express their thoughts.
The survey, which can be taken online here, should take about 8 to 10 minutes to complete. Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of several prizes, including a $100 Visa gift card. Winners will be selected the week of Sept. 26.
“Shreveport-Bossier City belongs to us all, and it is critically important to hear as many voices as possible as we set long-term goals for our cities and develop a new brand for our area,” said Stacy Brown, president of SBCTB. “We are working diligently with partners to offer as many platforms as possible to gather input from our community.”
Local officials say the purpose of the Destination Master Plan is to set goals and initiatives over the next decade to attract more investment opportunities to the area and increase visitor spending. The project should provide a wide variety of jobs, increase the local tax base, fund community amenities/services, support special events, attract corporate investments, enhance people’s pride in the area, and improve residents’ overall quality of life.
PARTICIPANTS IN THE PROJECT INCLUDE:
- City of Shreveport
- City of Bossier City
- Caddo Parish Commission
- Bossier Parish Police Jury
- Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
- Bossier Chamber of Commerce
- Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce
The project is being headed by a steering committee, made up of representatives from around the area. They are:
- Brittney Dunn, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (co-chair)
- Lisa Johnson, Bossier Chamber of Commerce (co-chair)
- Doyle Adams, Elizabeth Baptist Church of Benton, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission
- Gabriel Balderas, El Cabo Verde
- Tommy Boggs, Citizens National Bank Bossier City
- Mike Busada, Butler Snow Law Firm
- Eric England, Port of Caddo-Bossier
- Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Police Jury
- Beau Hays, BeauxJax Crafthouse
- Dr. Tim Magner, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
- Drew Mouton, City of Shreveport
- Amanda Nottingham, City of Bossier City
- Jason Roberts, Bally’s Shreveport
- Liz Swaine, Downtown Development Authority
- Bob Thames, Great Raft Brewing
- Henry Whitehorn, City of Shreveport
- Dr. Woody Wilson, Caddo Parish Commission
For more information about the project, click here.
