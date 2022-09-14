Head of Bossier police union indicted after FBI raid of police headquarters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The head of the Bossier City police union and his co-defendant have been indicted on charges. They were both arrested after the FBI raided the police department’s headquarters in late August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>> BOSSIER SERGEANT FACES DRUG CHARGE AFTER FBI RAID

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Harold “BJ” Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were indicted. Their charges are as follows:

SANFORD

Conspiracy

Conspiracy to obtain substances by fraud

MOREHEAD

Conspiracy

Conspiracy to obtain substances by fraud

3 counts of obtaining substances and distribution

The affidavit alleges Sanford, who is head of the Bossier City police union, is addicted to opioids and on three occasions obtained prescription drugs illegally from Morehead.

After the raid, during which agents searched Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Association for records related to Sanford’s role as president, the sergeant was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Next, lawyers and the judge will meet and present any discoveries on Nov. 2. A trial date has not yet been set.

