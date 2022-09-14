Guy’s Night Out hosted by MLK Health Center & Pharmacy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - September is National Prostate Awareness Month and MLK Health Center is holding its Guy’s Night Out event, offering free health screenings and consultations.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the MLK Health Center and Pharmacy is holding its 4th Annual Guy’s Night Out. The event is being held at MLK Health Center’s location, 865 Olive Street, Shreveport, and is free to attend but you must make an appointment.

Men over the age of 18 years old will have access to free health screenings, including:

Blood sugar

Blood pressure

Cholesterol

BMI

PSA ( prostate screenings via blood draw).

MLK Center is also partnering with The Center for Brain Health to offer free memory screenings.

To make an appointment, call Brenda to reserve your spot today at 318-227-2912.

If you want to follow the event, check out the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/1YiN4ECZX.

The MLK Health Center & Pharmacy is northwest Louisiana’s oldest free clinic and pharmacy. Privately funded, they serve uninsured adults struggling with chronic conditions.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.