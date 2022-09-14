Ask the Doctor
The Good Stuff: Jack is Back
By Doug Warner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After nearly two years in and out of hospitals, and thousands of miles traveled in his fight against cancer, a young teenager named Jack is finally back home... for now.

#TheGoodStuff is BACK! Here is a preview of an all new 'The Good Stuff' headed your way Wednesday on KSLA News 12 at 10pm: "Welcome Back, Jack"

Posted by Doug Warner KSLA on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

In the days after a family moved to Deville, La., then 13-year-old Jack Cannon received the worst news imaginable. On Feb. 24, his family found out he had glioblastoma. Then, that small town suddenly woke up to rally behind the family.

On an all new The Good Stuff tonight on News 12 at 10, wait until you see how Jack’s small town welcome party pulled off one heck of a big city surprise.

