The Good Stuff: Jack is Back

DEVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After nearly two years in and out of hospitals, and thousands of miles traveled in his fight against cancer, a young teenager named Jack is finally back home... for now.

In the days after a family moved to Deville, La., then 13-year-old Jack Cannon received the worst news imaginable. On Feb. 24, his family found out he had glioblastoma. Then, that small town suddenly woke up to rally behind the family.

On an all new The Good Stuff tonight on News 12 at 10, wait until you see how Jack’s small town welcome party pulled off one heck of a big city surprise.

